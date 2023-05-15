Apple Pencil 2 falls to new all-time low of $85 alongside OG Apple Pencil with USB-C at $79

After Apple just launched Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on iPadOS devices last week, Amazon today is rolling out a fitting markdown on the companion Apple Pencil 2. The popular accessory has been deemed a must-have by practically any iPadOS user, and now you can score an even better price. Typically fetching $129, right now the stylus drops to $85 shipped at Amazon. That’s stacking up to $44 in savings alongside delivering a new all-time low. This is an extra $4 below our previous mention and the first time it has dropped below $89.

Compatible with everything from the just-released iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini, Apple Pencil 2 elevates the experience be it for drawing, taking handwritten notes, or just getting more precise input. Its refreshed design magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and also in order to recharge for a streamlined package. There’s also the unique new hover features that are rolling out to the new M2 models. Head below for more.

Also joining the more recent model, Amazon is also offering the Apple Pencil with USB-C Adapter on sale. This one drops down to the second-best price to date much like the discount above, and lands at $79.99 in the process. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at $19 in savings as well as only the second chance to save since being refreshed with the bundled USB-C adapter last fall. It delivers the same overall experience as the original Lightning-only model, just with charging capabilities more in line with the latest iPads from Apple. The in-house stylus offers precision input that makes it ideal for note taking, drawing, and plenty of other creative tasks, and the entire package recharges over the Lightning plug at the bottom. Though you are getting the extra USB-C adapter in the box, too.

As far as all of the day’s other best price cuts from our favorite Cupertino company, our Apple guide is packed with a fresh batch of markdowns for the new week. One of the most notable price cuts given the context of the discount above, Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 is as notable of a device as they come for those who don’t need all of the pro features in the iPadOS lineup but still want to run Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro. It’s now $99 off in several different colorways and landing at the $500 low.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

