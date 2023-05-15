Belkin’s low-profile MagSafe Apple Watch Fast Charger hits 2023 Amazon low today at $50

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE PRO Portable Fast Charger for Apple Watch at $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 17% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the price we tracked over the holidays last year and $1 under both our previous mention and the sale price you’ll find directly from the Belkin site right now. This model sells for $60 via the online Apple shop as well. The BOOST↑CHARGE PRO provides an organized home for your Apple wearable with an integrated magnetic charging pad that can take your device from “0% to 80% in about 45 minutes.” Overcharge protection and an included 1.2-meter USB-C cable with cord management alongside a low-profile and relatively minimalist design are nice additions to the package here as well. Head below for more details.

If you’re just looking for a way to put the magnetic Apple charging puck you already have to use in a more tidy fashion, something like the elago W2 Charger Stand is a notable and affordable option. You simply place your charger inside and then your Apple Watch will neatly rest in a sort of floating-like position around the device, plus it will only cost you $10 Prime shipped.

Looking for an all-in-one charging solution that can juice up your entire Apple kit instead? Check out some of the deals you’ll find in the ongoing Journey sale (here’s our hands-on review of the brand’s Rapid TRIO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station) as well as this offer on Belkin’s latest 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with Apple Watch fast charging.

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE PRO Portable Fast Charger features:

This sleek charging pad can quickly charge your Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Series 7, charging from 0% to 80% in about 45 minutes. This Apple Watch charger is compatible with all Apple Watch models. You’ll never have to worry about overcharging your device as the stand automatically stops charging when the watch is fully charged. This Apple Watch charger makes it easy and convenient to keep your watch powered up. MagSafe technology is used to ensure perfect alignment. A 1.2M USB-C cable with convenient cable management is included (please note: power adapter is NOT included).

