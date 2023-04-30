Belkin’s latest 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with Apple Watch fast charging hits $127.50 (Reg. $150)

Amazon today is now offering Belkin’s latest 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand for $127.49 shipped. Available in two styles, today’s price cuts land at 15% off the usual $150 going rates. That delivers a match of the best discount this year overall and a new all-time low courtesy of Amazon directly. With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 14, as well as existing iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7 and 8 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. Our launch coverage details what’s new, and you can get a closer look at the experience of the original in our hands-on review.

Also getting in on the savings today, one of Belkin’s most recent releases arrives as its new Boost↑Charge 5K MagSafe power bank. Having just been refreshed in two new colorways earlier in the year for spring, the recent debuts are now on sale for one of the first times at $39.99 each. Available in both purple and pink colorways, each of the new stylings drop from the usual $50 price tags to new all-time low courtesy of Amazon. Belkin’s latest MagSafe power bank arrives with a 7.5W output to pair with its 5,000mAh internal battery. Each of the stylish new designs come outfitted with a fold out kickstand, that rounds out the package you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

For something a more versatile, you really should take a look at Anker’s PowerPort III USB-C charger. This one complements your M2 MacBook setup with a 100W output and pair of USB-C ports for refueling two devices at once. It’s now also down to the best price to date at $37, delivering a more affordable mobile power solution than either of the offerings.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone 13 / iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time with our MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. There’s a 15-watt MagSafe wireless charging stand for your new iPhone, a magnetic charging module for Apple Watch, and a pad to wirelessly charge your AirPods. Premium finishes like stainless steel complement iPhone 13 / iPhone 12 models and other Apple devices. The bold, modern design fits perfectly in any space, from office to living room.

