Dash’s hot air popcorn maker makes movie nights healthier and easy at $20 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the Dash Hot Air Popcorn Maker for $19.96 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal rate of $25 there, today’s deal comes in at the best price we’ve seen in over two years, delivering the second-best price that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of microwave popcorn, then this is a great way to upgrade movie night on a budget. Simply measure your popcorn kernels and add them to the heating chamber. A simple press of the start button will deliver hot and fresh popcorn in just minutes. No oil or added preservatives are required here, and there’s also an included measuring cup here that sits on the top and melts butter while popcorn is popping. All in all, this is a healthier, easier, and lower-cost way to make popcorn for movie night at home.

Now, you could instead pick up this silicone-based microwave popcorn maker. Sure, it doesn’t use hot air to pop, and there’s no built-in butter melter. But, it comes in at $14 on Amazon, delivering a fast and convenient way to use lower-cost kernels for movie night without having to buy bagged popcorn.

If you’re planning a movie night under the stars, then consider picking up Blackstone’s tabletop griddle that’s on sale for $126 right now. Powered by a portable propane canister, you can use this tabletop griddle anywhere, regardless of whether there’s normal power or not. This is the perfect way to make steaks, burgers, of even breakfast while out camping too, so be sure to check it out before you leave today.

Dash Hot Air Popcorn Maker features:

  • QUICK plus EASY: Simply measure and add your popcorn kernels to the high capacity heating chamber, then push the one Touch start button, for Hot and fresh popcorn in minutes. It’s so easy, even your kids can do it.
  • HEALTHIER: The Dash Popcorn Machine uses hot air (no oil or added preservative from a microwave bag) to quickly and efficiently pop 16 cups of hot and fresh popcorn. Perfect for parties, large group gatherings, or a quiet date night in.
  • MULTIFUNCTIONAL: The included measuring cup doubles as a butter melting tray on the top of the machine – simply add a tablespoon of butter while your popcorn pops and pour once melted for movie theater-style popcorn.

