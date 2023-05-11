Blackstone’s tabletop griddle hits the best price of the year at $126 via Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Blackstone Stainless Steel Gas Tabletop Griddle Grill for $125.99 shipped. Regularly $200 and more recently fetching $160 at Amazon, this is at least 22% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also clocks in as the best price we have tracked on Amazon all year and hits just in-time to ensure you’re ready for spring and summer tailgating, picnics, camping trips, and more. You’re looking at a 22-inch surface that delivers 339-square inches of cooking space alongside 24,000 BTUs of heat power. Dual H-burners are found under the hood here, each of which with independent igniters and temperature controllers. Head below for more details. 

While it might not carry the same level of brand name recognition, there’s cash to be saved with the Royal Gourmet 24-Inch 3-Burner Portable Tabletop Griddle. Not only is it available at a more affordable $110 shipped rate right now, but it also delivers a slightly larger cooking surface for folks that need it as well as three independent burners. 

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest updates to the WEBER CONNECT grilling system and then dive into the rest of the ongoing grill deals we are tracking below:

Blackstone Stainless Steel Gas Tabletop Griddle features:

Make your outdoor adventures a delicious affair with Blackstone 22″ tabletop griddle. This portable griddle has everything you need to whip up a smorgasbord of eggs, crunchy hash browns, crispy bacon and fluffy pancakes all at the same time. Portable convenience: Whether you are cooking in your backyard or out in nature, make sure to take this lightweight, versatile flat top griddle with you. Thanks to the compact size, you can carry it for barbecue get-together, tailgating, fishing, pool parties, and more.

