Up to $200 off steel Breville espresso machines with built-in grinders, more from $280

Amazon is once again giving folks a chance to upgrade to a stainless steel Breville espresso machine with hundreds of dollars in savings. One standout here has the Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine at $679.99 shipped. Regularly $850, this is a solid $170 in savings and the lowest price we can find (also matched at Best Buy). Beyond a fleeting holiday bundle offer in 2022, this is matching the best price we have tracked on Amazon as well. This is a notable chance to land a high-end espresso machine without spending thousands or getting up into the $900+ machines from Breville. Centered around an LCD screen that hosts grinding, extracting, and brewing options, you’ll find an built-in milk frother as well as an integrated bean grinder up top with “all the precise information you need to make coffee exactly the way you like it, every time” alongside the built-in milk frother that provides a fresh cup “with a single touch” and dose control without using or purchasing a separate unit. Head below for more details and additional espresso machine deals.

More espresso machine deals:

If you’re looking for an elevated single-serve, pod-based solution, check out the ongoing price drop we are tracking on Keurig’s Wi-Fi K-Café SMART Coffee Maker. This Wi-Fi connected option is now $50 off the going rate and coming within $1 of the best we have tracked on Amazon with an integrated frother, and more. Take a closer look right here and hit up our home goods hub for more.

Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine features:

Barista-quality performance with a new intuitive interface that provides all the information you need to create café quality coffee at home. The built-in grinder delivers the right amount of ground coffee on demand, for full flavor. With a 3 second heat up time and precise espresso extraction, you go from bean to cup, faster than ever before. LCD display with grinding and extracting progress animations. The screen provides you all the precise information you need to make coffee exactly the way you like it, every time. With a single touch, the integrated conical burr grinder with dose control delivers the right amount of coffee on demand, for maximum flavor. Adjustable grind size and dose.

