Save 30% on TP-Link’s 3-pack of Kasa Alexa/Assistant Smart Plugs at $17.50 low

Amazon is now offering the 3-pack of TP-Link’s Kasa HS103 Smart Plugs for $17.49 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon for today’s deal. Normally going for $25, this 30% discount or solid $7.50 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this 3-plug bundle, beating our previous mention by $2.50. Once you connect these smart plugs to your home Wi-Fi network, you will have integration with Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT to make your lamps and other appliances have smart functionality. This can be done with either voice commands or through the Kasa app on your phone, which will also allow you to set timers and schedules. Designed to have a small form factor, you will still have access to outlets above or below this plug. Keep reading for more.

If you’re looking to replace your light switches with ones that feature smart functionality, look no further than the Kasa 3-way switch HS210 for $16 after clipping the on-page coupon. You will need the neutral wire so the switch can be powered. You can use it as a 3-way or single pole switch as well. Using the app, you can configure the switch to trigger lights not even wired to it. Use Alexa and Assistant just like the smart plugs mentioned above. Monitor how long a switch has been turned on as well through the app.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. We’re also tracking TP-Link’s latest Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug which launched last December and is now marked down to $24, the second-best price to date. Pairing with Siri thanks to HomeKit support, as well as Alexa and Assistant over 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, this outdoor smart plug is as versatile as they come when you also throw in the smartphone app for scheduling and automation support. It delivers a pair of outlets into your setup, which are perfect for bringing string lights or even pond fixtures into your smart home as you get your space ready for spring. There’s also a weather resistant design that stands up to the elements which you can read all about in our launch coverage.

TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi SMart Plug features:

The HS103 Kasa smart plug is the easiest way you can start controlling lamps, fans, humidifiers and other home electronic appliances. With it adds voice control to any outlet, you could also enjoy the hands-free convenience. The Kasa app contains not only all the feature you expect from TP-Link Kasa family, but also guidance for you through each step of the installation to connect your smart plug with your home Wi-Fi, Alexa or Google assistant.

