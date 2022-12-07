TP-Link expands HomeKit lineup with new Kasa outdoor smart plug and in-wall light switches

TP-Link today is expanding its lineup of Kasa smart home accessories with three new HomeKit offerings. Delivering some of its first accessories that work with Siri right out of the box, the new TP-Link Kasa outdoor smart plug arrives just in time for pairing with holiday lighting and enters the market alongside a new in-wall light switch and dimmer switch.

TP-Link launches three new Kasa HomeKit accessories

Having first launched some of its first releases imbued with Siri support earlier in the year with these now quite popular Wi-Fi smart plugs, TP-Link is returning to expand the Kasa lineup with three new offerings. The first of these couldn’t be timed better, with the EP40A Outdoor Smart Plug arriving just in time for the holiday season. The dual-outlet design is similar to previous models we’ve seen from TP-Link, with this refreshed offering now just packing HomeKit into the bulkier black plastic casing.

The form-factor this time around comes sealed by IP64 water-resistance to help the new Kasa HomeKit Smart Plug stand up to the elements. This is something that’s going to be hanging around outside on the patio or front porch, and so being able to withstand some rain and colder temperatures is essential. Otherwise, you’re looking at a Wi-Fi design that pairs with 2.4GHz networks from up to 300-feet away.

Pricing enters at $29.99 via Amazon, and is now available for purchase. There are some more affordable options out there, but TP-Link has earned itself a very consistent reputation as releasing some of the most reliable smart home gear on the market.

Alongside the outdoor smart plug, the TP-Link Kasa lineup is also receiving a pair of new in-wall light switches. Arriving in two different form-factors, both of these support the same connections to Siri, Alexa, and Assistant over the Wi-Fi design that doesn’t need an extra hub. First up is the KS200 switch, which arrives as your standard light switch. It can turn on and off overhead lighting through any of the voice assistants, but has more limited functionality than the higher-end KS220 offering that is also launching today. This Kasa HomeKit Light Switch steps up to deliver dimmer features on top of the standard toggle functionality.

The more affordable addition to the TP-Link Kasa HomeKit lineup arrives at $24.99, while its dimmable sibling fetches $27.99. Both are joining the outdoor smart plug at Amazon, with orders now beginning to ship out.

