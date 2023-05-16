Govee’s latest Glide Y smart lights deliver Nanoleaf-like designs for $160 (Save $70)

We sure do love Nanoleaf here at 9to5Toys, but there is no denying that its releases are on the pricier side of the smart home lighting market. Imbued with much of the same modular ambience, the Govee Glide Y Smart Lights offer a notable alternative that is already on the more affordable side. Now thanks to some added savings, the price is even better. Amazon offers the smart light starter kit for $159.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Down from $230, you’re pairing a $50 discount with the added savings of the coupon to deliver $70 in overall savings. That’s matching the all-time low tracked once before direct from Govee while marking the best we’ve seen from Amazon. Differing from all of the brand’s other smart lighting kits, the Glide Y bundle lives up to its name by pairing seven Y-shaped lights together that can be interlocked in a number of different patterns. Each one splashes multicolor lighting against the wall and delivers Alexa and Assistant support on top of the companion app. Head below for more.

While these won’t offer more subtle illumination provided by the unique feature set found on Govee’s latest release, the original Govee Glide lights provide a similar modular design and clock in at $75 on Amazon. These won’t splash ambient lighting onto your wall quite like the lead discount, but still provides some added multicolor lighting to your space with Alexa and Assistant control.

As the work week kicks off, our smart home guide is now filled with some notable price cuts for gear from all the popular voice assistant ecosystems. Bringing the ambience to your patio, TP-Link’s new Kasa Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug is on sale for one of the first times since launching at the end of last year and is now down to $24. There are also some in-wall light switches equipped with much of the same affinity for Alexa and Assistant, as well as Siri, which are now down at $19.

Govee Glide Y light features:

Where modern meets futuristic, our lights combine metal and plastic to create a beautiful decoration across your walls. Make a design that feels like a work of art that you can create yourself. With Govee’s RGBIC technology, each edge has different light colors to produce more effects like ultra-smooth flowing or gradient color between wall panels. Adorn your walls with inviting colors that will add more joy into your life. Transform your lighting effects with our DIY feature on Govee Home App.

