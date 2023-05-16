Save $200 on ASUS’ ultra-slim ZenBook 14 Ryzen 7 Laptop at the new all-time low of $800

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ZenBook 14 Ultra-Slim Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/Radeon Vega 7 Laptop for $799.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,000, this 20% discount or solid $200 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this model, beating the previous low price by $100. For comparison, this model still goes for $899 from ASUS directly. The Ryzen 7 5800H octa-core processor is paired with integrated Radeon Vega 7 graphics to power through your programs and even light games. You’ll also have 1TB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage for quick loading times and the highest level of performance in all your applications alongside 16GB of RAM. Then there is the 14-inch 1080p NanoEdge display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio so you get more screen real estate for your money. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at dual USB-C 3.2 Gen2 ports, a single USB-A 3.2 Gen1 port, a full-size HDMI output, a microSD card reader, and an audio jack for your headset. Head below for more.

While the I/O you get here is fairly standard for thin laptops, you may want some more ports. In that case, the Anker USB-C 7-in-1 Hub is a good starting point at just $35. Over a single USB-C connection, you’ll gain access to two additional USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C data port, a micro/SD card reader, an HDMI port, and a USB-C power input with this hub capable of delivering up to 85W of Power Delivery. Weighing less than 5oz, you can toss it into your laptop bag with its scratch-protecting travel pouch so you’re ready to connect gear anytime, anywhere.

Don’t need a laptop quite this powerful? We’re currently tracking the latest Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 64GB/4GB marked down to $343, the new all-time low price. Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 arrives with a 13.3-inch 4K QLED touchscreen display that’s backed by folding 2-in-1 design. That lets you convert it between a typical laptop form-factor and a tablet for doing everything from typing out papers to watching Netflix just about anywhere. You’ll find Wi-Fi 6 support and a backlit keyboard, as well, with the added perk of microSD and two USB-C ports. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

ASUS ZenBook 14 Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/Radeon Vega 7 Laptop features:

The beautiful new ZenBook 14 is more portable than ever. It’s thinner, lighter, and incredibly compact, yet includes HDMI, USB-C, USB Type-A and MicroSD card reader for unrivaled versatility. Built to deliver powerful performance, ZenBook 14 is your perfect choice for an effortless on-the-go lifestyle.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!