Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 lands at best price ever of $343 (Reg. $550)

Amazon now offers the latest Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 64GB/4GB for $342.82 shipped. Normally fetching $550, you’re looking at a new all-time low $207 in savings attached. This is well under the previous $360 sale price and landing on sale for one of the first times this year. The flashier Fiesta Red style is also on sale and now clocks in at $344.99. Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 arrives with a 13.3-inch 4K QLED touchscreen display that’s backed by folding 2-in-1 design. That lets you convert it between a typical laptop form-factor and a tablet for doing everything from typing out papers to watching Netflix just about anywhere. You’ll find Wi-Fi 6 support and a backlit keyboard, as well, with the added perk of microSD and two USB-C ports. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of Samsung’s Chrome OS offerings, you can also score the Galaxy Chromebook Go for $315 at Amazon. This offering isn’t going to deliver as compelling of a portable workstation, but will make for a more affordable way to check emails, browse the web, and more while away from the desk.

Over on the macOS front, you can currently bring home the best value in Apple’s current stable for one of the lowest prices ever. The recently released M2 MacBook Air arrives with MagSafe charging tech in tow and is now resting at the second-best price to date. Thanks to $199 discounts, pricing now starts at $1,000 in order to come within $1 of the all-time low.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 features:

Now work can be just as fun as play, thanks to the world’s first QLED Chromebook ever. Feast your eyes as you dive into your favorite past times or present your next big idea with a larger-than-life color display that’s more vibrant than ever before. With the power and speed of next-generation Intel Celeron processing, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is powered up and ready for everyone, from the early morning tasks-master to the late-night studier.

