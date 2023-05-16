Ember’s stainless steel Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 falls to $113 (Reg. $150), more

Today only, Woot is offering some notable price drops on the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2. One of the real highlight deals here has the Smart Mug 2 metallic collection models marked down to $112.99 shipped. Regularly $150 at places like Best Buy and currently fetching nearly as much at Amazon, this is almost 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we do see the standard model go for a touch less here and there, the metallic collection (including the stainless steel, copper, and gold color) versions don’t go on sale nearly as often. For those unfamiliar here, the Ember Smart Mug 2 is a connected drinking vessel that allows users to precisely control the heat of the contents, keeping your coffee and tea at an ideal temperature for as long as is needed. Controllable via your smartphone, much like the customizable LED color on the mug, it runs wirelessly on its own for up to 80 minutes but can essentially function indefinitely by way of the included Qi-style charging coaster. More details below.

Ember is essentially the best and most elegant option in the smart mug game if you ask me, so it’s hard to recommend anything else. But it might be worth taking a look at the Nextmug, which delivers a similar feature set with a larger mug at $100. Otherwise, go for the smaller 6-ounce Ember Temperature Control Smart Cup at just under $100 as well.

For other ways to enrich your workday and living space with some intelligent new gear, swing by our smart home hub. Loaded with price drops on switches, plugs, lighting solutions, and more, one highlight is the deal we just spotted on Aqara’s new Video Doorbell G4 with HomeKit Secure Video. Now back to the all-time low, you can score this one at $100, which is the second price drop we have ever tracked on the brand’s latest HomeKit Secure Video doorbell solution. Get a closer look at how it stacks up right here.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 features:

Ember Coffee Mug with Longer Lasting Battery: Our updated smart coffee mug’s extended battery life keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F – 145°F) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge or all day on its redesigned charging coaster

Smart With or Without App: Pair this temperature control mug with the Ember app to set the temperature, customize presets and more; Our self-heating coffee mug is also functional without the app and remembers your last-used temperature (135°F out of box)

Auto Sleep: Our heated coffee mug intelligently senses when to turn on and off; The mug enters sleep mode when empty or after 2 hours of inactivity; Ember wakes up when it senses movement or liquid

Hand Wash Only: An updated scratch-resistant coating is safe to hand wash; Ember Mug 2 is IPX7 rated and fully submersible up to 1 meter deep

