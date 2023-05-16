All-time low returns on Aqara’s new Video Doorbell G4 with HomeKit Secure Video at $100

After just launching earlier in the spring, one of the latest additions to the Aqara HomeKit stable is now going on sale. Courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, the Aqara Video Doorbell G4 now drops to $99.99 shipped. Marking only the second-ever discount, you can now save $20 from the usual $120 MSRP. That delivers a return to the all-time low in the process, as well, and matches our previous mention from back in April. Aqara’s latest foray into front door smart home tech arrives as the brand’s very first video doorbell. Equipped with HomeKit Secure Video support right out of the box, the Doorbell G4 comes centered around a 1080p FHD sensor that pairs to your Wi-Fi over 2.4GHz connections. It can be wired into place on your porch, or mounted anywhere while running on four AA batteries. On top of all the HomeKit features like secure connections, cloud video storage, and local AI detection, there’s also the bundled chime that brings audible alerts into the mix. Our hands-on review offers a closer look at what to expect.

At the $100 price point, let alone the full $120 MSRP, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another video doorbell that’s fit for a Siri setup. All of the other HomeKit offerings, like the Logitech Circle or Wemo Video Doorbell arrive at $200 or more, doubling the price you’d pay for the discount above.

As the work week kicks off, our smart home guide is now filled with some notable price cuts for gear from all the popular voice assistant ecosystems. Notably in the Siri stable, TP-Link’s new Kasa Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug is on sale for one of the first times since launching at the end of last year and is now down to $24. There are also some in-wall light switches equipped with much of the same HomeKit affinity now down at $19.

Aqara Video Doorbell G4 features:

Connect your Aqara Video Doorbell G4 to Apple HomeKit Secure Video to keep your data safe. To record and playback using HomeKit Secure Video, a subscription to iCloud is required. Notifications can be sent to your Apple devices. 24/7 recording helps you to check your front door – Micro SD card(not included) must be inserted. 24/7 recording is only available in wired powering mode. The event-based cloud storage of up to 7 days is included.

