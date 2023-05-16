JBL’s Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker packs a built-in carabiner at $40 (Save 20%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the JBL Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $39.95 shipped across a collection of different styles. All down from the usual $50 going rate, today’s offer lands at 20% off. It’s the first discount of 2023 and lowest we’ve seen in years, too. JBL Clip 3 enters with a compact design with IPX7 water-resistance and 10 hours of audio playback per charge. An integrated carabiner allows you to affix the speaker to just about everything from a backpack to shower curtain and so much more. That makes it the perfect option for always having on-hand to ensure you’re always enjoying some higher-quality tunes than if you’ve been listening through your handset’s speakers.

Save even more when you opt for the OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker instead at $25. This more affordable offering will still serenade you just about anywhere with IPX5 water-resistance in tow, but without the more impressive internal audio array. It does still pack a slim design that’s backed by up to 14 hours of listening.

We also just took a hands-on look at another contender for summer’s best Bluetooth speaker. The Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 arrives as the latest iteration on one of 9to5’s favorite offerings, supplementing the waterproof design and colorful, compact form-factor with an environmentally-friendly build made of recycled plastics. Dive into our review for all of the details.

JBL Clip 3 features:

Bring the party poolside, to the beach, or wherever you go this summer with the Midnight Black colored Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. At 5.4 inches, this compact Bluetooth speaker streams music from your phone or tablet and even features noise-cancelling speakerphone technology to allow for clear phone calls.

