LEVOIT’s latest Vital 200S Smart H13 HEPA Air Purifier falls $35 to new all-time low of $155

Amazon is now offering the latest LEVOIT Vital 200S Smart H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for $154.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $190, as it does from LEVOIT directly, this 18% discount or $35 price drop marks the new all-time low price we’ve seen for this purifier model, beating the previous low by $10. Coming equipped with an H13 True HEPA filter, the Vital 200S will capture pet dander, pollen, and other air particulates that could aggravate your allergies. You can also connect the purifier to your Wi-Fi to enable Alexa and Assistant support for hands-free air operation with the VeSync app allowing you to set up custom schedules and even monitor nearby wildfires that can impact air quality. The Vital 200S can purify the air of a 380-square foot room up to five times in an hour while also being able to have noise levels down so you can sleep comfortably. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to save some cash, you could instead go with the Govee Smart HEPA Air Purifier for $70 after clipping the on-page coupon. This model can clean the air in up to 452-square foot spaces once every 30 minutes with four fan speed options, a 360-degree air intake system, and H13 HEPA filtration. This one connects over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to your smart gear to deliver custom-made timers and scheduling as well as the ability to remotely adjust the settings, sleep mode, the night light’s brightness, and more. It works with IFTTT setups and delivers voice command action via Google Assistant or Alexa as well.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for additional deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. While this purifier will clean your air, what do you have cleaning your floors? We’re currently tracking the Shark AV993 IQ Robot Vacuum marked down to $220, the best price we’ve seen all-time. eady to make your spring cleaning chores easier, this robot vacuum features deep-cleaning power that allows it to take on both large and small debris as well as pick up pet hair from carpets or hard floors. There’s a self-cleaning brush roll that removes pet and other long hair as it clean too, which helps to avoid getting wrapped up. You’ll be able to use either the Shark app on your iPhone or Android smartphone as well as Alexa/Assistant to start vacuuming, which makes it easier than ever to tell your new robot to go clean the living room. This Shark robot vacuum leverages row-by-row methodical cleaning to ensure that it doesn’t miss a spot.

LEVOIT Vital 200S Smart H13 True HEPA Air Purifier features:

LARGE BEDROOM COVERAGE: The Vital 200S is perfect for large, indoor spaces, especially large bedrooms. Purify a 380 ft² room 5x per hour, a 950 ft² room 2x per hour and a1900 ft² room 1x per hour

LOVE YOUR PETS: Filter pet hair and odors from your air while saving energy, if you open Pet Mode which is only controlled in the Vesync app. Thanks to this mode which alternates between high and medium fan speeds. The additional U-shaped air inlet helps trap airborne fur without causing clogs

CREATE SCHEDULES: Have a varied sleeping schedule? Schedule exact start and end times for the Vital 200S, selecting which fan speed or mode you’d like the air purifier to use at different time periods, such as Auto Mode or Sleep Mode

