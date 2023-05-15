Shark’s IQ robot vacuum makes spring cleaning easy with smartphone control at new low of $220

Amazon is offering the Shark AV993 IQ Robot Vacuum for $219.99 shipped. This $80 discount from its normal $300 going rate now marks the best price we’ve seen all-time. It also saves 27% from the list price and marks the first time that we’ve seen it below $250 in over a year. Ready to make your spring cleaning chores easier, this robot vacuum features deep-cleaning power that allows it to take on both large and small debris as well as pick up pet hair from carpets or hard floors. There’s a self-cleaning brush roll that removes pet and other long hair as it clean too, which helps to avoid getting wrapped up. You’ll be able to use either the Shark app on your iPhone or Android smartphone as well as Alexa/Assistant to start vacuuming, which makes it easier than ever to tell your new robot to go clean the living room. This Shark robot vacuum leverages row-by-row methodical cleaning to ensure that it doesn’t miss a spot. Keep reading for more.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at $112 and gets the job done just the same. Keep in mind there’s no smartphone control, voice commands, or full-on mapping here, so your experience will be slightly different from the Shark option above.

Don’t forget that Roborock’s Q7 Max+ robot vacuum and mop combo with an included self-empty dock on sale for $600 right now. Down 31% from its normal going rate, this sale marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before, ensuring this is the best time yet to pick up this full-featured robot vacuum. Then, swing by our home goods guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your house this spring.

Shark Robot Vacuum features:

Deep-cleaning power to take on large debris, small debris, and pet hair on carpets and floors. Self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair and long hair as it cleans–no more hair wrap. Schedule whole-home cleanings with the SharkClean app or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Methodically cleans row-by-row and then navigates room-to-room for complete home coverage. The Shark IQ Robot vacuum will return to the dock, recharge, and can pick up where it left off. Designed for homes with pets, this automatic vacuum features an XL-capacity dust bin, a self-cleaning brushroll, and a high-efficiency filter to capture dust, dander, and pet allergens. Dual spinning side brushes pull in debris from corners and edges.

