Latest Square Stand 2nd Gen. is the perfect iPad point of sale system at low of $119 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the latest Square Stand 2nd Generation for $119 shipped. Down from $149, this 20% discount marks only the second time that we’ve seen it at this price and also delivers the all-time low price. If you run a small business, then this will become a must-have for your retail setups. Whether you do craft shows or have a storefront, the Square Stand will let you dock an iPad and turn it into a complete point of sale system. The iPad itself is the star of the show here, and this version of the Square Stand works with the 10.2-inch iPad, 10.5-inch iPad Air, and the previous-generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro. You’ll be able to accept chip cards and tap-to-pay with this POS, though magstripe does require a secondary Square Reader. On top of that, the Square Stand swivels so you can turn it around for customers to sign the iPad and the Square app keeps track of pricing, invoices, inventory, and more. Take a deeper dive in our previous coverage then head below for more.

Prefer to just use your iPhone as your POS for craft shows? Well, consider picking up the Square MagStripe Reader for $10 as well as the Square Reader for Contactless and Chip at $48. For a combined $59, this allows you to accept stripe, tap, and chip cards all through a mobile app on your iPhone or Android smartphone.

If you’re going to be spending all day at a craft show selling your products, then be sure to have Anker’s 140W PowerCore 24K power bank on hand. It’s a favorite around here and right now is down to $120. Down $40 from its typical going rate, you’ll find this portable battery delivers a total of 24,000mAh capacity and up to 140W of USB-C Power Delivery to connected devices.

Square Stand 2nd Generation features:

Powerful iPad point of sale: Turn your iPad into a complete point of sale with payments built right in — all with one simple, yet powerful device.

Easy for you and your team to use: Get up and running in minutes with a device that’s as simple to set up as it is to use — no manuals or training required.

Make checkouts smoother: Swivels so you can run your POS as usual, then keep your line moving with an intuitive buyer-facing checkout screen that guides customers through order confirmation, tipping, and payment.

Payments made easy: Pay one simple transaction rate for every tap, dip, scan, or swipe (with an additional Square Reader for magstripe) with no hidden fees or long-term contracts, and free point-of-sale software included

