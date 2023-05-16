Anker’s 140W PowerCore 24K Power Bank is a 9to5Toys’ favorite at $120 (Save $40)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its beloved GaNPrime PowerCore 24K Power Bank for $119.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $150, the price just recently rose to $160. Today’s offer takes $40 off while delivering the third-best discount of the year at within $20 of the all-time low. It’s also the lowest price we’ve seen in over a month. Having just hit the scene late last fall, Anker’s new portable battery quickly won over our hearts at 9to5Toys, as well as our readers too. It arrives as the brand’s most capable solution yet with a 140W USB-C PD output, which lets it effortlessly refuel an M1 Pro MacBook, as well as iPhones, iPads, and more without breaking a sweat. There’s also a built-in display for monitoring charging stats in real time. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for some additional info and then head below for more.

A more affordable solution to solve those power woes while out and about, the Anker GaNPrime PowerCore 65W is also arriving with some savings attached. The power bank drops down to $69.99 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, delivering $30 in savings from its usual $100 going rate. Anker’s new GaNPrime PowerCore 65W arrives as a hybrid charger for your Apple set that combines a USB-C GaN wall adapter with a portable battery. Its 65W output can be spread over its dual USB-C ports, as well as a USB-A slot and leverages the built-in 10,000mAh internal battery to refuel away from home. I adore the built-in AC plug that also makes recharging a breeze. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review offers a closer look at what to expect.

For the latest from Anker, the brand just partnered with Hasbro to deliver a new collection of accessories. Delivering on the more than meets the eye Transformers tagline, the new Cybertronian collaboration arrives with a pair of the brand’s popular GaNPrime chargers as well as a Nebula portable projector. Everything is decked out in Optimus Prime theming to make the limited-edition debuts that are now available for purchase.

Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank features:

Equipped with the latest Power Delivery 3.1 and bi-directional technology to quickly recharge the portable charger or get a 140W ultra-powerful charge. Featuring a 24,000mAh battery capacity and 2× longer-lasting battery life, juice up an iPhone 13 almost 5 times or a 2021 iPad Pro 12.9″ 1.3 times. Easy-to-read digital display shows the output and input power and estimated time for the portable charger to fully recharge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!