Save 25% on TIKI’s Reunion Smokeless Fire Pit marked down to the new all-time low of $446

Amazon is now offering the TIKI Reunion Smokeless Fire Pit for $446.25 shipped. Normally going for $595, this 25% discount or solid $149 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. This is also among the first handful of discounts to date. While this fire pit is larger than some of TIKI’s other models, you could still take it camping with you or just have it live on your patio with the included cover keeping it protected from the elements. The pit can provide a comfortable 4-foot radius of warmth for your family and friends with the patented internal airflow system eliminating excess smoke. You also get an included wood pack here to make starting a fire easier and it even provides 30 minutes of fire itself. Head below for more.

If getting fires started has been a challenge for you, then I’d recommend using some of your savings and grab the 20-pack of TIKI Wood Pellet Fire Starters at $29. Each bag here comes in at just one pound and is made in Wisconsin from “upcycled real wood pellets.” Whether you’re starting a fire in your fireplace or in the fire pit above, you can use these starter packs. Just place a pack under your kindling and a single match will ignite the pouch, burning for five minutes which should be long enough to get anything burning.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for more deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. While this fire pit is said to be smokeless, you are bound to find at least a little smoke getting released. Make sure your home’s air stays clean with LEVOIT’s latest Vital 200S Smart H13 HEPA Air Purifier for $155, the new all-time low. Coming equipped with an H13 True HEPA filter, the Vital 200S will capture pet dander, pollen, and other air particulates that could aggravate your allergies. You can also connect the purifier to your Wi-Fi to enable Alexa and Assistant support for hands-free air operation with the VeSync app allowing you to set up custom schedules and even monitor nearby wildfires that can impact air quality. The Vital 200S can purify the air of a 380-square foot room up to five times in an hour while also being able to have noise levels down so you can sleep comfortably.

TIKI Reunion Smokeless Fire Pit features:

Gather around the fire during those brisk summer nights with the TIKI Smokeless Fire Pit. Enjoy the glow and heat of the fire without choking and coughing on that trademark smoke, thanks to the internal airflow system that provides a better fire and less smoke and ash. No need to get too cozy and cramped with your friends- this fire pit boasts an impressive heat radius of 4 feet. This fire pit is made with maximum convenience in mind, with an integrated ash pan for easy cleanup and less mess. With the included stand, weather-resistant cover, and wood pack, you’ll be well equipped to host a successful bonfire or relaxing romantic evening by the firelight. While traditional firewood functions just fine and can increase burn-time, the included TIKI Wood Pack contains gas-free pellets made from sawdust, providing a nearly instant flame- no scout badge required- and a predictable 30 minute burn time per pack for your convenience.

