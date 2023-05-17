Massive savings hit AeroGarden’s indoor Farm model gardens from $195 (Up to $770 off)

AeroGarden is now offering some gigantic price drops on its Farm model indoor garden setups. While we have seen our fair share of the more modest options that can grow up to six plants at once, the usually quite pricey Farm lineup that supports 12 or more can actually support a small family’s worth of fresh veggies and herbs all year round without having to deal with growing it all yourself outside, and only when the weather permits. Typically ranging from $650 up to as much as $1,050, we are now tracking as much as $770 in savings here. But you’ll want to act fast before stock runs dry. Head below for more details and the promo code.

AeroGarden indoor Farm garden deals:

You’ll want to use code CABIN20 at checkout to land the prices below.

If these options are just too large for your needs, you’ll find the countertop model on Amazon starting from $80 shipped right now alongside a host of seed pod kits to customize your yield starting from around $15.

AeroGarden Farm 12 features:

Grow up to 12 plants 5X faster than soil

Electronically adjustable 60W LED grow light for full spectrum lighting

Fully customizable lighting system fits your lifestyle

Up to 24″ of grow height for tall vegetable varieties and other plants

Stackable for vertical gardening and maximizing growth potential

Touch screen control panel, Wi-Fi connectivity

Easy, automatic reminders for water & plant food

Slim size fits nearly anywhere in your home

