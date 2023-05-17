Dell’s XPS 17 Laptop with 4K touchscreen falls $432 to a new all-time low of $1,800 (Save 19%)

Amazon is now offering the Dell XPS 17 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Laptop for $1,799.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,232, this 19% discount or solid $432 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. For comparison, this same build will cost you $1,849 from Dell directly. Coming equipped with the now previous-generation 12th Gen i7-12700H processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics, the XPS 17 is a great option for those looking to run both creative programs and even some light games. You’ll have 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage to have quick access to the files with 16GB of DDR5 RAM to power said programs. You’ll be working with a large 17-inch UHD+ touchscreen display with a higher aspect ratio giving you more vertical screen real estate. Head below for more.

In terms of I/O, you’re looking at four Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a full-sized SD card reader, and an audio combo jack. While this may be enough for some people, having access to more expansion while at home would be nice to have. Be sure to check out the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Mini Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $180. You will get access to either dual 4K60Hz outputs or a single 8K30Hz display with the downstream USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside a USB-A port. This dock will also provide 85W of Power Delivery so your machine stays powered as well.

Want to switch to Apple Silicon instead? We’re currently tracking the just-refreshed entry-level 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro marked down to $1,749, the new all-time low. Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Dell XPS 17 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Laptop features:

Take your projects to a new level. Get AI-acceleration in top creative apps backed by the NVIDIA Studio platform. The GeForce RTX Series laptops are built to perform in record time. The XPS 17 is available with GeForce RTX 3050 graphics.

Expand audio into an immersive 3D soundscape with our quad speaker design and Waves Nx 3D Audio for Speakers. The XPS 17 is the first-ever laptop featuring Waves Nx 3D Audio for Speakers tuned by multi-Grammy Award winning producer, Jack Joseph Puig.

Stay immersed in the creative flow with high resolution, color-rich panels and increased viewing space to keep you productive. Integrated Eyesafe display technology helps to reduce harmful blue light while maintaining vivid color. The stunning four-sided Infinity Edge display enables an amazing screen-to-body ratio providing a 17-inch screen in a 15-inch size form factor.

