Apple’s new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro falls to its best price yet at $1,749 (Save $250)

Halfway through the new work week, Amazon is offering some of the very first chances to save on Apple’s just-refreshed M2 Pro MacBook Pros. Not just one of the first, either, but also a new all-time low! The savings now kick off with the entry-level 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at $1,749 shipped. Normally selling for $1,999, today’s offer amounts to $250 in savings in order to land at a new all-time low. This is $50 under our previous mentions and the first time it has gone past the $200 savings threshold.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

Those who aren’t going to need all of the power of the M2 Pro models above will benefit from the M2 MacBook Air, instead. This is one of the most popular macOS machines from Apple in recent memory, with much of the same overall feature set to its newer, and higher-end counterparts. Throw in MagSafe charging, the notched FaceTime camera at the top of the screen, and one of four fresh colorways and you’re making the $149 discount on the 256GB capacity even more compelling, which drops to $1,049 at Amazon.

Then make sure to go hit up our Apple guide for all of this week’s other best deals. We’re tracking everything from notable offers on the latest M2 devices from both macOS and iPadOS stables to must-have accessories, flagship listening experiences, and more as we start yet another work week.

16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max takes power and speed to the next level, whether it’s on battery or plugged in. With a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, all the ports you need, and all-day battery life—this pro laptop goes anywhere you need. Up to 12-core CPU delivers speeds up to 20 percent faster to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!