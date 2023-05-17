Lamp Depot’s minimalist LED corner floor lamp lands at $60 (Reg. $149)

Your living space has a major influence on your mood and quality of life. Having the right tones and lighting can help elevate your day-to-day state of mind, and play a role in making your place somewhere that people like to visit. And until 11:59PM on May 21st, you can save on this Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp, which is discounted to just $59.97 (reg. $149). 

Add over 16 million color options to the lighting of your bedroom, living room, den, or even multiple spaces throughout your home. A 2-pack is discounted to just $114.97 (reg. $299), and a 4-pack is on sale for just $229.97 (reg. $699). The bulbs in the lamps are soft-white, integrated LEDs that ensure a level of lasting quality that will help make this a purchase you’ll appreciate for a long time to come. 

In addition to its fantastic lighting capabilities, the sleek, minimalist design is great for both saving space and complementing a wide range of house sizes and styles. You can control it with a remote control, so on a whim you can change the mood and vibe of your room with the press of a button. 

Don’t miss your limited-time chance to save nearly $60 on one of these Lamp Depot LED floor lamps. And if you want to upgrade several areas of your home, be sure to consider one of the package deals. Until 11:59PM on May 21st, get this Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp on sale for just $59.97 (reg. $149), or grab a 2-pack is discounted to just $114.97 (reg. $299), or a 4-pack for just $229.97 (reg. $699).

