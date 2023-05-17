Repair your own electronics with ORIA’s 106-in-1 precision screwdriver kit on sale for $19

ORIA Direct (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 106-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit for $18.71 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, you’d normally spend $26 on this kit and today’s deal comes in at the best price in nearly a year. In fact, the last time we saw it for less was back in July when it hit $12. Whether you’re looking to begin repairing your own items at home or are a seasoned veteran, this kit will become useful to have on hand. There are 102 CRV steel bits which include slotted, Philips, hex, tri-wing, pozidrive, socket, square, and more which all make it easy to take apart or work on electronics. In addition to the bits, there’s also a silicon-coated handle, extension adapter, and even a magnetizer if your bits lose magnetism. Plus, everything comes in a custom-fit and engraved case to keep the bits, driver, and all other accessories neatly organized and ready to go at a moment’s notice. Keep reading for more.

Don’t forget to pick up an iFixit Anti-Static Project Tray to keep your screws and small parts nice and organized during a repair. Available on Amazon for $7 right now, this is a great way to expand your repair abilities if you already own a screwdriver kit. Plus, with the multiple sizes of compartments available, you’ll find places for small screws, batteries, and even a larger area for your screwdriver itself.

While we’re on the repairability train, did you see the recent Logitech x iFixit partnership? In an unexpected turn of events, Logitech is launching a full at-home repair system for its MX Master and MX Anywhere lineup of computer mice. Starting off, you’ll be able to replace the battery and take the mice apart all while following official manufacturer-approved guides and using genuine parts. Learn more about the partnership in our previous coverage.

ORIA Precision Screwdriver Kit features:

2020 Upgraded precision screwdriver set contains 102 high quality CRV steel bits, whose size types include slotted, hex, phillips, tri-wing, pozidrive, pentagon, triangle, U-shape, sockets, square, drilling, which can meet most of the electronic equipment or other maintenance needs. The screwdriver kit includes a silicon coated handle that can hold the bits easily and firmly. With rotary cap and ergonomically design, providing comfortable hold. Comes with a compact storage box with a built-in card slot, and the four corners of the box are adsorbed to make the box more compact, so that it is convenient to arrange the bits and it is easy to carry.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!