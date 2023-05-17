Logitech and iFixit team up to let you officially replace your MX Master battery and more

In a slightly unexpected turn of events, Logitech has announced an official partnership with iFixit to make its peripheral lineup more repairable. Leading the way is the MX Master and MX Anywhere models of mice from Logitech, which include both part availability and repair guides. However, there are other guides being offered by Logitech and iFixit that expand to sub-brands like Ultimate Ears and others. This is something that peripheral owners have long asked for and will help to extend the life of many mice as the main failure seems to be batteries or feet, both of which are available here. Ready to learn how to repair your own Logitech MX Master or MX Anywhere mouse? Keep reading to find out more.

Logitech’s iFixit partnership starts with mice, but hopefully won’t end there

Right to Repair is a movement that is anything but new. Logitech is finally getting on board with giving consumers the ability to repair its ever-popular mice, thankfully.

According to Elizabeth Chamberlain, the Director of Sustainability at iFixit, they’ve been working with manufacturers (including Logitech) to develop designs that “make it easier for people to fix their stuff.” The iFixit Logitech Repair Hub leads the way with this as the source for genuine replacement parts and batteries.

Right now, only two launch products are fully available, and those are the Logitech MX Master and MX Anywhere line of mice. The repair pages contain guides and parts for all generation of these mice, as well. You can buy both standalone parts of Fix Kits that contain everything needed to complete a repair. The standalone parts are great for those who already have tools and just need the battery and feet. However, those just getting started will enjoy the Fix Kits which include the parts, tools, and bit set so you can accomplish the task with just one purchase.

In addition to the replacement parts, there are also step-by-step guides on the iFixit site that walk you through each stage of the repair from disassembly to putting it back together and verifying that everything works.

However, the MX Master and MX Anywhere line is far from where the Logitech Repair Hub ends…kinda. While those are the two launch products here, you’ll find various guides for Ultimate Ears speakers, headphones, cameras, keyboards, controllers, and more from Logitech listed on iFixit. Most of these products don’t have spare parts listed yet, and the repair guides are few and far between for some models. The thing is, the product pages are there and we can only expect (hope?) that they’ll get filled out with more as time goes on and this partnership progresses.

One thing to note is these parts aren’t available quite yet. The listing pages are there for some, and the Fix Kit for the MX Master battery is just $15, which we feel has to be a mistake since it comes with a ton of tools and the battery alone is listed at $25. Either way, part availability is slated for this summer, so if your Logitech mouse needs a battery replacement, you’ll have to hold on a little longer before you can perform the repair.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love that Logitech is putting their money where their mouth is with this reparability announcement. While I’d love to see this launched for the whole gamut of Logitech brands and products, the fact that they’re starting with the two most popular productivity mice on the market is at least a good sign, I think. I’ve used the MX Master line for years now and have owned multiple of each generation for various computers around the house. My main setup features a MX Master 3 now, and I use the MX Anywhere 3 on-the-go too. Knowing that I can simply swap the battery instead of having to buy an all-new mouse in the future whenever the need arises is nice though, and I can’t wait to see more companies get on board here.

