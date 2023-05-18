ANYCUBIC’s Photon Mono 4K Resin 3D Printer is perfect for printing D&D models at $169 low

Have you wanted to get into 3D printing D&D models? ANYCUBIC is now offering its Photon Mono 4K Resin 3D Printer for $169 shipped. Normally going for $280, this 40% discount or solid $111 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. For comparison, the ANYCUBIC Amazon storefront is offering this same printer for $180 which is an all-time low there as well. Coming equipped with a 6.23-inch monochrome 4K LCD and a matrix of UV LEDs, the Photon Mono 4K is capable of curing a layer in just 1.5 seconds with the LCD having a “4x longer lifespan than RGB screens.” The build volume measures 132x80x165mm which is large enough for printing out tabletop game models and other toys as well. If you currently have an FDM 3D printer and want to get started in the world of resin, this is the printer for you. Head below for more.

Make sure you are ready to print larger models as soon as you get this printer by grabbing 1kg. of ANYCUBIC 405nm Plant-Based Grey Resin at $37. You will get a small amount of resin included with the printer but that is really only enough to do a sample print and maybe a couple of small models after which you’d need to order more anyway, so why wait? This 1kg container of resin will last you a good while with the plant-based nature not relying on any nasty chemicals. The resin here also doesn’t shrink much when it is cured so parts remain dimensionally accurate.

While there are plenty of websites that host models you can print off, there is something to be said about designing a model yourself and printing it out. You’ll want a computer that can easily run modeling software, like the Skytech Chronos i7/16GB/1TB/Arc A770 Gaming Desktop marked down to $1,100, the all-time low. While the Intel i7-12700K processor here is not the latest generation, it is still plenty powerful with the Intel Arc A770 GPU providing a competent 1080p gaming experience. The 16GB of DDR4 RAM is plenty for gaming and even running professional creative applications with the 1TB of SSD storage being enough for a game library. The best part of Skytech gaming desktops is that they are made from off-the-shelf parts so you won’t have to worry about proprietary motherboards or power supplies.

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4K Resin 3D Printer features:

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4K can print up to 6.5″x5.2″x3.1″ at a time, similar dimensions to a mini rugby ball. Large printing size gives you enough space to make any shapes of cubic.

With 3840×2400 HD resolution, the mono screen’s pixels exceeds 9.2 million , which is 122% higher than ANYCUBIC Photon. High resolution brings vivid details to your 3D models.

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4K added a dedicated and replaceable anti-scratch film above the screen to protect it, making it much more durable than others.

15 LED lights are placed into a matrix to make up a powerful and parallel light source, so that ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4K can provide uniform light source, making fast printing possible.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!