Skytech’s latest Chronos gaming desktop with Arc A770 GPU sees first discount to $1,100

Amazon is now offering the latest Skytech Chronos i7/16GB/1TB/Arc A770 Gaming Desktop for $1,099.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $1,300, this solid $200 discount marks the first price drop we’ve seen to date and is an all-time low. This is also one of the first discounts we’ve seen on a pre-built desktop with Intel Arc graphics. While the Intel i7-12700K processor here is not the latest generation, it is still plenty powerful with the Intel Arc A770 GPU providing a competent 1080p gaming experience. The 16GB of DDR4 RAM is plenty for gaming and even running professional creative applications with the 1TB of SSD storage being enough for a game library. The best part of Skytech gaming desktops is that they are made from off-the-shelf parts so you won’t have to worry about proprietary motherboards or power supplies. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer a mobile gaming experience, then check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $800. Here you’ll be using the 12th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 graphics, which is somewhat similar to the A770 present with the Skytech desktop. You’ll also have a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display which will see plenty of use in most games with some more demanding titles requiring slightly lower graphics settings. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Do you already have a gaming desktop you’ve been looking to upgrade? We’re currently tracking the ASUS Dual NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 V2 OC Edition 8GB Graphics Card marked down to $400, the new all-time low. The RTX 3070 V2 OC GPU from ASUS packs 2nd Generation RT cores and 3rd Generation Tensor cores, which combine to give twice the performance of their previous-generation counterparts. Designed for playing games at high to ultra settings at both 1080p and 1440p resolutions, this GPU is great for mid-range builds. And, given the current sale, an even better value than we normally see with the RTX 3070.

Skytech Chronos i7/16GB/1TB/A770 Gaming Desktop features:

Chronos delivers the latest performance gains for next gen gaming in stunning high quality, lightning fast speed and ultimate power. Designed to exceed the needs of today’s gamers by delivering ultra quality graphics, high frame rates and making game streaming and video rendering fast and buttery smooth. Comes with a mouse and keyboard along with Windows pre-installed. The included quick start guide helps you plug in, power up and play straight out of the box. Just bring your own display.

