ASUS’ ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router falls $48 to a new all-time low of $232

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $231.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $280, this 17% discount or solid $48 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this router model. For comparison, this same router will cost you $260 from ASUS directly. While this router isn’t using the new Wi-Fi 6E standard, it is still capable of speeds up to 6,000Mb/s across its two wireless radios. When it comes time to connect your WAN port, you’ll have two options: a 2.5GbE or 1GbE. This makes the ROG Rapture router perfect for those with fiber internet connections. The other four LAN ports are normal gigabit connections for connecting consoles, TVs, and other hard-wired devices. Setup will be assisted with the ASUS Router app and you’ll even be able to achieve lower latency and lag for wireless gaming with a single button click within said app. Yet another feature ASUS includes here is its AiMesh system which allows you to form a mesh network with other compatible routers. Head below for more.

While the four Ethernet LAN ports here may be enough for some, you may need more for your entertainment center. In that case, be sure to use some of your savings here to pick up the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $18. This simple plug-and-play switch just needs power and an Ethernet run from your router and you will instantly get four additional ports to use for your consoles and TV. It has an entirely silent operation as there is no fan and can either sit on your entertainment center or be wall mounted for a cleaner look.

After upgrading your home Wi-Fi network you can have more confidence in your smart home tech staying connected. We’re currently tracking the Wyze Floodlight Cam marked down to $75, the 2023 low price, and just $4 above the all-time low. With two bright LED lights, you’ll find this fixture delivers 2,600 lumens of illumination to your yard. The lights flank on either side of the Wyze Cam v3 that’s built into the center of this setup, allowing you to leverage sound detection and record based on motion with or without the light itself being triggered. The Wyze Cam v3 packs a 1080p sensor which also leverages a Starlight sensor for color night vision. This means that whether the floodlight is on or not, you’ll be able to see in color at night, making this the ideal option for keeping an eye on your home at night even when you head out on vacation.

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

GT-AX6000 has dual 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports that support link aggregation and load balancing, giving you the flexibility to give massive bandwidth to connected devices or take advantage of ultra-highspeed internet connections.

GT-AX6000 is powered by a 2.0 GHz quad-core 64-bit CPU, giving it the performance to handle even the most demanding gaming network. It delivers maximum network throughput by 18% for lightning-fast, accelerating data transfers and optimizing your gaming experience.

ASUS AiMesh gives you the flexibility to create a true whole-home WiFi network. You can put your old ASUS AiMeshcompatible router to good use as a mesh node to broaden your network’s coverage to eliminate dead spots, and bring superfast, reliable WiFi to your entire home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!