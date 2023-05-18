Wyze Floodlight Cam brings 2,600 lumens of light to your yard with 1080p color night vision at $75

Amazon is offering the Wyze Floodlight Cam on sale for $74.98 shipped. Down 25% from its typical $100 going rate, today’s deal comes in at a match for the 2023 low and is only $4 above the best price that we’ve seen all-time. For further comparison, this is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price so far this year. With two bright LED lights, you’ll find this fixture delivers 2,600 lumens of illumination to your yard. The lights flank on either side of the Wyze Cam v3 that’s built into the center of this setup, allowing you to leverage sound detection and record based on motion with or without the light itself being triggered. The Wyze Cam v3 packs a 1080p sensor which also leverages a Starlight sensor for color night vision. This means that whether the floodlight is on or not, you’ll be able to see in color at night, making this the ideal option for keeping an eye on your home at night even when you head out on vacation. Dive into our launch coverage to learn more about what the Wyze Floodlight Cam has to offer then head below for more.

Not ready to drop $75 on a camera/floodlight setup? Well, consider picking up the latest Wyze Cam Pan v3 that’s available for $40 at Amazon right now. You could nearly buy two of these for the cost of one Floodlight Cam, though there’s not 2,600 lumens of brightness output to your yard here. However, the Wyze Cam Pan v3 does feature full pan and tilt capabilities and is still rated for both indoor and outdoor use. Learn more about the Pan v3 in our hands-on review.

Don’t forget that earlier today we found the Google Nest Cam Indoor on sale for $80, which is a 20% discount from its typical going rate. We also have the Nest Cam Outdoor and Floodlight models also on sale from $140, though Google’s version of today’s lead deal will run you $220 even on sale with a typical price of $280.

Wyze Floodlight Cam features:

WYZE Floodlight cam is the ultimate Home Security device with PIR Sensor, color night vision camera, and extra-bright Lumens to stop any person, or critter in their tracks. WYZE continues to offer smart home security at an affordable option and our floodlight delivers just that. Get additional safety features with an optional cam plus subscription.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!