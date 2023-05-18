Kamado Joe’s Classic Joe III 18-inch charcoal grill/smoker falls $300 to 2023 low of $1,699

Amazon is offering the Kamado Joe Classic Joe III 18-inch Charcoal Grill for $1,699 shipped. For comparison, this grill typically fetches $1,999 at Amazon and today’s deal marks the first price drop that we’ve seen all year. In fact, the last time it was on sale was back in November of last year, where it hit an all-time low price of $1,336. If you’re looking for a premium cooking experience, Kamado Joe is up there for sure. This high-end 18-inch ceramic grill ships with a heavy-duty galvanized steel rolling cart to make moving it around the patio easy. With Kamado’s patent pending SlōRoller Hyperbolic Smoke Chamber, you’ll find that the Kamado Joe is an optimal cooker for both slow-smoking or cooking hot and fast. The unique dual-adjustment top vent is designed to withstand rain and is even mold-resistant, allowing you to smoke at 225F or sear at 750F. Plus, the air lift hinge significantly reduces the dome weight to help make opening the lid even easier. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash by opting instead for the Char-Griller Akorn Jr Kamado Charcoal Grill for $168. Delivering a similar experience to what you’d get from the Classic Joe III above, this charcoal grill is for those who are on a tighter budget but still want features such as dual dampers, a heat gauge, and 14-inch cooking diameter. The outside is comprised of triple wall steel and provides even heat and holds it “like ceramic” according to Char-Griller.

However, if it’s an easier cook that you’re after, then don’t forget that you can pick up the Z GRILLS 553-square inch pellet grill/smoker for a new low of $349 at amazon. This is fairly budget-friendly compared to the Classic Joe III on sale above, while also making it easier to both smoke and grill thanks to its digital temperature control panel.

Kamado Joe Classic Joe III Charcoal Grill features:

Patent pending SlōRoller Hyperbolic Smoke Chamber - The first of its kind, the revolutionary SlōRoller leverages Harvard science that transforms a Kamado Joe into one of the world’s most optimal smokers. By distributing smoke and heat in rolling, recirculating waves, the SlōRoller surrounds food in clouds of delicious smoke while evenly distributing heat—resulting in enhanced flavor and significantly reduced hot spots.

3-Tier Divide & Conquer - Divide & Conquer Flexible Cooking System transforms the humble grill grate into the most powerful cooking tool in your arsenal. The revolutionary multi-level, half-moon design frees you to cook different foods in different styles at different temperatures—all at the same time.

Kontrol Tower Top Vent – Maintains consistent air setting for precise airflow management during dome opening and closing. Constructed of powder coated cast aluminum, the patent pending dual-adjustment top vent is rain and mold-resistant and allows you to smoke from 225F all the way to searing at 750F.

