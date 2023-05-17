Z GRILLS’ 553-square inch pellet grill/smoker falls to new low of $349 ahead of Memorial Day

Amazon is offering the Z GRILLS 550B2 553-square inch Pellet Grill/Smoker for $349 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal price of $389 to $399, today’s deal delivers at least $40 in savings and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve been holding off on going with a pellet grill due to cost, it’s time to upgrade your outdoor cooking space ahead of Memorial Day. This pellet grill features a temperature range of 180- to 450-degrees and allows you to bake, smoke, BBQ, grill, smoke, and more with one single cooker. After recently getting a pellet smoker I can attest to how nice it is to be able to smoke chicken or grill burgers with the same unit outside, as it takes up less space and delivers a great end result. Keep reading for more.

With your new pellet grill, you’re going to need a bag or two of pellets to get cooking. Traeger is one of the biggest names in pellet grills and you can pick up its pellets for a fairly affordable price on Amazon. There are several wood choices to pick from, but apple is one that you really can’t go wrong with. At $20 per bag, you’ll be able to cook several times over before it’s time to pick up a new one as well.

Don’t forget that today only you can get BioLite’s smartphone-connected FirePit+ wood and charcoal grill on sale for $100 off. Down to $200, this unique fire pit and grill combo kit will take your backyard oasis to the next level ahead of Memorial Day gatherings and summer parties. Then, swing by our home goods guide for finding other great ways to save on cooking essentials.

Z GRILLS Pellet Grill/Smoker features:

ZGRILLS 550B2 pellet grill will do all the work for you once you set the temperature. No labor-intensive start-up. No babysitting the grill. Super easy cooking even for beginners. Wide temperature range from 180 to 450 °F allows you to bake, grill, smoke, BBQ, roast, braise, barbeque, and char-grill. There just isn’t an easier way to get flavor of wood smoked food than with a pellet grill. Try it, you’ll taste the difference from GAS or CARBON grill.

