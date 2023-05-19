Get your patio Memorial Day-ready with this 48-foot outdoor Edison-style string light kit at $24

Addlon Lighting (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 48-foot strand of Outdoor Edison-style Dimmable String Lights for $23.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, this light strip typically costs $40 at Amazon, and our last mention of a single strip was in February for $28. However, earlier this month we did see a 2-pack drop to $40, making each strip $20. Perfect for getting your yard ready for Memorial Day gatherings with friends and family, this light strip is designed to withstand the elements meaning you don’t have to bring them inside before a storm. The strip includes a total of 18 11W incandescent Edison-style bulbs to illuminate your yard and it’s even compatible with dimmer switches or plugs, though you’ll have to supply that yourself as there isn’t one included in the package. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this outdoor smart dimmer plug from Kasa. It’s available for $19 at Amazon and you’ll find it the perfect pair with today’s lead deal. The dimming capabilities of the strip from Addlon will come to life when you use this smart plug. Plus, the built-in Wi-Fi connection allows you to use voice commands through Alexa or Assistant for turning the strip on or off, as well as controlling the brightness.

Finish getting the yard party-ready when you shop Greenworks’ spring sale that’s going on right now. Taking $1,500 off the company’s electric riding mowers, this sale is a great time to replace your old gas-powered mowers and other yard tools as we head toward summer. Then, swing by our home goods guide for other great ways to save on household upgrades this spring.

This outdoor string lights are UL listed weatherproof commercial. The insulation material can protect the strand from hot winter, sun, wind, rain, snow and damp. Flexible heavy-duty cord withstands the wear of indoor and outdoor use. For greater mood lighting flexibility and a soft glow, a dimmer switch to create the perfect atmosphere for a birthday party, family reunion, or wedding reception. It adds flair to bistro deck porch patio garden backyard terrace pergola café restaurant malls for wedding BBQ party banquets, also suitable for tree-lighting like Christmas tree. Each socket has hanging hook above, makes it easy for hanging with hooks, guide wires, or zip ties. It can connect with another simply use grounded cord plugs into any standard outlets. Link up to 5 strands.

