Greenworks spring sale takes $1,500 off electric riding mowers, self-propelled models, more

Greenworks is now kicking off a new spring sale today as we head into the weekend. Packed with price cuts to get your tool shed upgraded over to the electric side of things, you’ll be able to take full advantage of the season change to ditch gas and oil once and for all. Shipping is free across the lot. Normally at 9to5 when we share electric mowers, we’re talking about the smaller models that while may be self-propelled, aren’t all too capable when it comes to handling larger properties. Today we’re tracking a rare discount on one of its newer models that breaks that mold. Just last spring it launched a new lineup of 60V tools, and today the first price cut is going live on that new flagship release.

Courtesy of the official Greenworks storefront, its new 42-inch 60V Electric Zero Turn Mower is now down to $3,999.99 shipped. Normally fetching $5,500, today’s offer amounts to only the second discount to date and the first one in over 2 months. It’s matching the all-time low, as well, at $1,500 off. The same mower with less included batteries can also be had for $3,799.99, down from $5,300. Below the fold we take a closer look at the mower alongside some other offerings for more suburban applications.

This capable mower is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks, and is now more affordable to make quick work of managing your lawn all summer long. Featuring a 60-minute runtime, this riding mower comes powered by six of the brand’s 8Ah batteries that allow it to traverse and cut 2.5 acres of land before needing to be topped off with the three included dual-battery chargers. CrossoverZ ditches gas and oil in the process, sporting a rear-wheel drive system that can handle up to 15-degree inclines.

Of course, those who need something a bit less capable for just handling their residential lawn mowing will also find a collection of other price cuts. Also marked down as part of the sale, there are a series of other models at some of the best prices to date. Also joining in on the 60V ecosystem, another one of Greenworks’ latest releases is worth highlighting today. The 25-inch 60V Self-Propelled Mower normally sells for $750, but is now marked down to $599.99. The $150 in savings deliver the best price of the year while undercutting our previous mention by $50.

Sporting a 25-inch cutting deck, this pro offering from Greenworks includes a pair of two 60V 4Ah batteries to go alongside its bundled rapid charger. You’re then looking at 1 hour and 20 minutes of runtime, which is enough juice to handle 2/3 of an acre per charge. Other notable features include a 2-in-1 baging and mulching system, integrated LED headlight, and a folding design to take up less space in-between mowing sessions.

Greenworks 42-inch 60V Electric Mower features:

Total power output is equivalent to 24HP, ready to unleash on command. No belts or transmission needed for supreme power transfer without wasting energy or causing wear and tear. 80% fewer moving parts than gas for zero service downtime or costly upkeep. Unbeatable efficiency to save energy, while maximizing power and run time. Cleanly cuts the tallest grass with a lightning-fast 17K ft/min blade tip speed.

