PAPERAGE Gold Box deals have classic-style journals/notebooks from $7 (Up to 35% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Zeal Concept (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 35% off a range PAPERAGE products including notebooks, journals, markers, and more. While many folks have moved over to iPad/smartphone note-tracking and doodling these days, there’s just something about the tactile feel of the real thing for me. You can now score a 2-pack of PAPERAGE Lined Pocket Journal Notebooks for $7.96 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $12, this is nearly 35% off the going rate and the best we can find. It is also $2 under the previous deal price and a new 2023 low. Wrapped in a water-resistant vegan leather cover, each of the thread-bound 160-pages feature rounded corners alongside an inner expandable pocket, sticker labels, a ribbon bookmark, and a classic elastic closure band. Head below for more Gold Box PAPERAGE price drops.

While the 2-pack journal deal highlighted above is a particularly notable one considering your scoring some nice journals at just $4 a pop, there are loads of options on sale in today’s Gold Box. Covering a wide range of colorways and styles, you’ll also find more traditional notebooks, marker sets, lined spiral variants, larger bundles, and more. The deals start from just over $7 Prime shipped and everything is organized for you right here.

If you are, however, on the hunt for ways to take your digital iPad note-taking game up a notch, there’s no better way to do that than with Apple Pencil. Fortunately, both Apple Pencil 2 and the original model are currently on sale. With deals starting from $79 and a new all-time low on the latest Apple stylus, right now is one of the best times to secure one if you haven’t yet. All of the details you need on these offers are waiting in our previous deal coverage.

PAPERAGE Lined Pocket Journal features:

Small 3.7 in by 5.6 in lined pocket journal notebooks feature a durable and water-resistant vegan leather cover, rounded corners, 160 pages, inner expandable pocket, sticker labels, ribbon bookmark & elastic closure band. Made with high-quality, 100 gsm acid-free paper in light ivory color. Our journal paper is thicker than average notebooks & writing pads, so you can confidently use most pens, pencils, and markers without ghosting and bleed-through. Our thread-bound notebook is designed to lay flat, making it easier to write for both right and left-handed users. Stash in your pocket or purse to make quick lists on the go.

