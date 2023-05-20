Amazon’s prev-gen. Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote falls to $17 refurb, today only

Today only, Woot is offering the previous-generation Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $16.99 Prime shipped in Amazon refurbished condition. For comparison, you’d spend $40 on the new version of this streamer at Amazon right now and today’s deal comes in at the best price that we’ve tracked so far for this streamer. This streaming media player is perfect for upgrading an older TV with new smarts. It leverages Amazon’s Fire TV operating system and allows you to stream Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and many other services. On top of that, you’ll get the Alexa Voice Remote and allow you to search for TV shows and videos as well as control smart home gear connected to Amazon’s platform. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

All things considered, this is about the lowest price you’ll find for a streaming media player. Even the Roku Express is $25 while Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite runs $30 right now. So, if you’re wanting to add streaming capabilities to your home theater, today’s deal is as budget-friendly as you’ll get right now.

If you need a new TV as well, then consider picking up VIZIO’s new MQX 120Hz AirPlay 2 4K models that are on sale from $548 right now. Coming in with HDMI 2.1 support, these TVs are both PS5- and Xbox Series X-ready with next-generation support. Plus, you’ll save at least $80 here making now a great time to pick up these TVs to upgrade your home theater.

Fire TV Stick features:

Less clutter, more control – Alexa Voice Remote lets you use your voice to search and launch shows across apps. Plus, control power and volume on your TV and soundbar with a single remote. Home theater audio with Dolby Atmos – Feel scenes come to life with immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles with compatible home audio systems. Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max. Subscription fees may apply.

