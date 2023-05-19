VIZIO’s new MQX 120Hz AirPlay 2 4K TVs start at $548 with PS5-ready HDMI 2.1 (Save $80+)

Amazon is now offering one of the first discounts on the new VIZIO 75-inch MQX 4K AirPlay 2 TV. Dropping from the usual $1,198 going rate, today’s offer now lands at $998 shipped. It’s the second-best price to date at $200 off and has only been beaten once before when it was $50 less several months ago. Equipped with all of the latest tech, this VIZIO smart TV brings a 75-inch 4K QLED panel to your home theater. It comes backed by not just a 120Hz refresh rate, but also Active Full Array dimming to really highlight those darker colors, as well as 1,000-nit HDR brightness to make colors pop. And if you drop quality down to 1080p, it also supports up to 240Hz refresh rates. On the smart side of things, there’s onboard AirPlay 2 and HomeKit integration to go alongside native access to all of your favorite streaming services. Wi-Fi 6E support ensures buffering content is a thing of the past, too. There are four HDMI 2.1 ports to round out the package for pairing with PS5, Xbox Series X, and any other modern device that supports the improved standard.

Also getting in on the savings today, those who don’t need a new TV that screams home theater in quite the same way can save on the 50-inch version of VIZIO’s new MQX series. This one packs all of the same technology as the lead deal, just in a package that is better suited to the home office, bed room, or anywhere else a smaller screen would be appreciated. Now on sale for $548, you’re looking at $80 in savings from the usual $628 going rate. Much like its larger 75-inch counterpart, this comes within $50 of the all-time low.

If you’d be more privy to a Google-powered home theater upgrade, we’re currently tracking a discount on model from Hisense. Right now dropping to one of the best prices ever, this bezel-less 65-inch 120Hz 4K mini-LED Google Smart TV is down at $898. It is just about every bit as feature-packed as the lead deal, just with more of emphasis on the Assistant side of things.

VIZIO 75-inch MQX 4K AirPlay 2 TV features:

Stream or game in over 1 billion colors enhanced with Quantum Color. Deep contrast and up to 1000 nit high peak brightness are achieved with Active Full Array + local dimming, enhanced with Dolby Vision HDR Bright Mode & HDR10+, and fine-tuned with Active Pixel Tuning. Instantly access millions of titles with America’s Smart TV. Stream shows, movies, news, sports, music, and more on all your favorite apps, and enjoy over 250 free channels on WatchFree+.

