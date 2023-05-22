Stylishly uplift your MacBook with Twelve South’s premium Curve stand at $48 (Reg. $60)

After just going hands-on with the new HiRise Pro from Twelve South, Amazon is marking down the brand’s more affordable MacBook stand. The Twelve South Curve in matte black now sells for $47.99 shipped from its usual $60 going rate. Marking only the third discount of the year, this is clocking in at 20% off the usual $60 going rate. It’s $3 under our previous mention, and a new 2023 low at that. Twelve South’s premium Curve stand elevates your new M2 MacBook or any other device 6 inches off the desk with a unique design that’s comprised of a single piece of aluminum. With an open base, it’ll not only improve the ergonomics of your setup by bringing your screen to eye level, but also helps increase air flow to keep your machine running cooler. Then the matte black finish rounds this out as a sleek upgrade to any desktop Apple setup. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind skipping the Twelve South brand in favor of something more affordable, this alternative stand from Soundance on Amazon should do the trick. It features a similar design that elevates your machine with a minimalistic form-factor that keeps your machine running cooler with a build that prioritizes airflow. It sells for just $21 at Amazon, and clocks in at a fraction of the price of the Twelve South model even with the savings attached.

Continuing those savings over to one of Twelve South’s latest releases, we’re also still tracking one of the first discounts on the new HiRise Pro MacBook stand. Already a 9to5 favorite, it’s dropping down to $86 from the usual $100 going rate to a new all-time low. This provides an even more rigid experience for your desktop, with the added perk of a built-in MagSafe charger slot. We fully break down what to expect in our hands-on review.

Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand features:

Curve is an elegant, flowing aluminum stand that complements the design of your MacBook or Laptop. With its beautiful matte black finish and improved ergonomic design, it is the ultimate partnership of style and functionality. Use your laptop on Curve to create a more comfortable desktop with your favorite external keyboard & mouse, or use the combo with an external monitor to create the perfect dual-screen setup. When it’s time to go mobile, unplug and roll out leaving a modern sculpture behind.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!