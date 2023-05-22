Get a lifetime of piano lessons with a Skoove Premium plan at $150 (Reg. $300)

When you were a kid, you may have tried to learn the piano. But back then, piano lessons didn’t have the benefit of technology, so you had to follow along with the nice old lady down the street as she painstakingly tried to show you how to play “Hey, Jude”.

Well, with the evolution of technology, learning the piano is fun as an adult. And right now, you can join more than one million people learning the piano through Skoove Premium Piano Lessons.

This interactive piano and keyboard teacher is appropriate for beginners, intermediate, and advanced players, using AI to listen as you play, learn your weaknesses, and plan your exercise schedule. Through 400 lessons and thousands of instructional videos, Skoove customizes your learning as you practice notes, chords, techniques, and even learn to play your favorite songs. You’ll get individualized feedback as you play, and a practice plan that helps you improve quickly.

Skoove works with all pianos and keyboards (USB/MIDI or acoustic), and teaches you chart hits by John Legend and Coldplay, classical pieces by Bach and Beethoven, and much, much more.

Skoove has earned 4.4/5 stars on the Google Play Store and 4.5/5 stars on the App Store. Forbes writes, “Unlike various other music-learning apps, Skoove’s virtual guide takes the learner through each lesson, and provides real-time feedback that listens to the player as they practice.”

Start learning the piano the modern way. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Skoove Premium Piano Lessons for half off $300 at just $149.99. Finally, it’s fun to learn the piano.

Prices subject to change.

