Instant’s 6-in-1 6-qt. air fryer ovens rarely drop down to this $70 all-time low (Reg. $130+)

Amazon is now offering the Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven with Odor Erase for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $130 directly from Instant Pot and often as much as $160 at Amazon, this is $30 under our previous mention and the best we can find. Also well below the Black Friday price we tracked last year, today’s deal is marking a new Amazon all-time low and a particularly solid price for a 6-quart model from the Instant brand. On top of that, it is also undercutting the $120 you’ll pay for the 6-quart previous-generation model. The Vortex Plus delivers on a modern aesthetic and comes in as one of the nicer looking models out there if you ask me. It sports stainless steel accents alongside the brand’s odor erase tech to help “reduce lingering cooking smells.” From there you’ll find a 6-in-1 cooking setup with modes like air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate at the ready joined by a series of one-touch programs for effortless “wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns and more.” The non-stick, dishwasher-safe air fry basket and tray are a nice touch for simple clean-ups as well. More details below.

For further comparison, even this much less modern and versatile Ultrean 6-quart air fry oven is selling for the same price today. While you won’t get the fancy digital controls and all of those presets, this relatively popular Chefman TurboFry with a 5-quart capacity comes in at a more affordable $55 shipped on Amazon right now.

While we are taking Instant brand though, be sure to check out the new all-time low pricing live on its Precision 6-qt. Electric Dutch Oven before you swing by our home goods hub. Huge savings on pro-grade blenders, grilling accessories, and more are sitting alongside Amazon’s latest Coleman sale. There, you’ll find loads of camping gear at up to 56% off including its portable grills and cookers as well as some accessories starting from $17 Prime shipped.

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven features:

Air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate. ClearCook window and internal light to easily monitor cooking progress without opening the basket. Built-in, replaceable air filters remove odors during cooking to reduce lingering cooking smells. Advanced technology that drives air flow top down for a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time! Customizable programs for one-touch wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns and more!

