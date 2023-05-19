Amazon Coleman sale from $17: Portable grills, tents, sleeping bags, more up to 56% off

Amazon is looking to get folks ready for upcoming outdoor adventures, camping trips, and more with Coleman deals starting from $17. There are loads of deals on tap here but one notable offer has the Coleman Portable Propane RoadTrip 225 Grill for $183.97 shipped. Regularly $275, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model has been carrying a $225 price tag at Amazon for all of 2023 and is now at the best price of the year. Carrying a pair of individually adjustable burners across 225-square feet of cooking space, this model pushes out 11,000 BTUs. It also makes for a notable portable option for tailgating, beach trips, camping, and more with quick-fold legs and push-button ignition alongside compatibility with 16.4-ounce propane cylinders. Head below for more camping and outdoor Coleman deals.

From traditional cookers and cooler bags to sun shelters and full-on camping tents, if you’re looking to kit out your outdoor setup before summer trips, today’s Coleman Amazon sale is where you need to be. You’ll even find folding chairs, flashlights, and sleeping bags. Deals start from $17 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and everything is neatly organized across three pages of deals right here.

You’ll also want to pop over to Amazon’s Energizer sale for deals starting from $7.50 on flashlights, rechargeable camping lanterns, and more. And for even more BBQ offers, check out this deal on Kamado Joe’s Classic Joe III 18-inch charcoal grill/smoker as well as Z GRILLS’ 553-square inch pellet grill/smoker, and this discount on Weber smart connected grilling hub as well.

Coleman Portable Propane RoadTrip 225 Grill features:

Enjoy more control when selecting grilling temperature with 2 independently adjustable zones. Can be stored upright (to fit in tight spaces) until your next cookout. For more meal options, cast iron grill grates are effortlessly interchangeable with griddles or stove grates (sold separately). Wow friends and family with an array of perfectly cooked meats, seafood, or veggies thanks to enhanced temperature control.

