Ring’s Video Doorbell lets you greet Memorial Day guests at second-best price of $70

Amazon is offering the Ring Video Doorbell for $69.99 shipped. Down from a normal price of $100, today’s deal comes in at $30 off the normal going rate, saves 30%, and marks a return to the second-best price all-time. In fact, it’s just $10 above the best we’ve seen this video doorbell. If you’re tired of not knowing who’s at the door when someone knocks, then it’s time to install a video doorbell. Ring is one of the most known brands as they were essentially the first to market with a video doorbell. You’ll find that this is an updated version of what the company started with delivering a 1080p sensor and night vision to your porch. There’s built-in notifications when someone approaches or rings the doorbell and you’ll be able to talk with those outside thanks to the 2-way communication available here. Plus, you can also use the camera to know when a package is delivered or greet guests as they arrive for Memorial Day festivities next week. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Well, save even more when you opt for the budget-focused Wyze Video Doorbell. Available on Amazon for $36 right now, it saves nearly 50% from what Ring’s Video Doorbell costs above while delivering a similar feature set overall. Just keep in mind that this won’t tie into your existing Ring ecosystem if you already own cameras from the brand.

Looking to save even more? Well, Ring’s wired Video Doorbell is on sale for $20 right now at Woot. Being offered in refurbished condition, you’re getting a 90-day warranty here and also staying within the Ring ecosystem. While this won’t work with your existing chime, requiring a secondary device to hear the doorbell ring, it’s also extremely budget-friendly and would make a solid upgrade for your smart home setup.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

Monitor your front door from anywhere with the satin nickel 1080p Video Doorbell (2020 Release) from Ring. This Wi-Fi doorbell uses a built-in rechargeable battery or your doorbell wiring for power to capture 1920 x 1080 resolution video. It features a 155° horizontal field of view, night vision functionality, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and customizable motion detection.

