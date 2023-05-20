Ring’s refurb wired Video Doorbell protects your home when on vacation at low of $20 (Orig. $65)

Through next week, Woot is offering a range of Ring video doorbells and the Amazon Smart Thermostat on sale from $20 Prime shipped in refurbished condition, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the wired Ring Video Doorbell at $19.99. Originally $65 at launch, and still going for as much at Amazon in new condition. Today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only one time before and the last time we saw it this low was back in February. If you’re planning a spring or summer vacation, then be sure to hav Ring’s wired Video Doorbell installed before you leave. It’s the perfect way to greet guests as they come over for Memorial Day and also keep an eye on your home when you’re not there. This doorbell has a built-in 1080p sensor which also gives you live notification, has 2-way audio to talk to the person outside, and even keeps recordings for up to 180 days if you have a Ring Protect Plus plan. Ships with a 90-day warranty, and you can check out our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for additional information.

When it comes to video doorbells, today’s deal is about as good as it gets when it comes to the best price for a well-known brand. Even the budget-focused Wyze Video Doorbell costs $36 right now at Amazon. So, if adding a video doorbell to your home was on the list of things to do in 2023, then now’s your best chance yet to do just that.

Further upgrade your smart home with Yale’s push button Assure Lock 2 smart deadbolt that’s on sale from $155 right now. Packing HomeKit support, this smart lock is a great way to automate your home’s security. Both models have built-in keypads and allow you to give out limited-time-use codes to guests so that they can access your home when you want and then have it scheduled to turn that access off once they leave.

Wired Ring Video Doorbell features:

Get real-time notifications sent straight to your phone. To hear audio notifications in your home, pair with a Ring Chime, compatible Alexa device, or select the Video Doorbell Wired + Chime bundle. Note: the doorbell will not sound your existing chime. Night vision with sharp contrast ensures you’ll never miss a detail – even in the dark. For added peace of mind, pair with Alexa to help you keep an eye on your home. Connect with Alexa to hear motion alerts on your compatible Echo device or see a Live View with an Echo Show, Fire TV, or Fire Tablet. Talk to visitors by saying, “Alexa, talk to the front door.” With a Ring Protect plan (subscription sold separately), Alexa can also make voice announcements and automatically show live video feed on an Echo Show, Fire TV, or Fire Tablet when your Ring Video Doorbell detects a person.

