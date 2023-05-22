Seagate’s official 7,300MB/s 2TB PS5 Internal SSD Game Drive drops to new $195 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Seagate 2TB PS5 Internal Solid State Game Drive for $194.99 shipped. This model hit Amazon late last year at $260 as one of the fastest options to upgrade your internal PS5 storage. It began to slowly creep down in price at the top of the year when we tracked it at $230, but it has now dropped to a new Amazon all-time low. Carrying a 2TB capacity within the PCIe Gen4 architecture and M.2 form-factor, Seagate says it is specifically optimized for PlayStation 5 “to seamlessly work with both Digital and Standard editions” of Sony’s latest console. Clocking in at up to 7,300MB/s, it also features integrated heatsink technology to “minimize thermal throttling and maintain peak performance for longer periods of time.” Head below for more details.

Now, you are indeed paying a bit of premium on the official Seagate solution above, despite the all-time low status. For something more affordable that will work in both PC setups and PS5, check out the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X with a built-in heatsink. This is one of our favorite all-rounders with a price tag that comes in at $160 shipped and the same up to 7,300MB/s speeds detailed above.

However, if you don’t mind dropping the speed down slightly, the official WD_BLACK 1TB 7,000MB/s SN850 SSD is currently on sale. This one is also specifically made for PS5 and carries a $110 all-time low price at Amazon right now. You’re also clearly cutting your storage capacity in half here, but it is also $85 less than today’s lead deal. And you’ll find even more gaming-centric storage price drops right here.

Seagate 2TB PS5 Internal Solid State Game Drive features:

Built to seamlessly work with both Digital and Standard Editions of PS5. Custom heatsink helps minimize thermal throttling and maintain peak performance for longer periods of time. Digital and Standard Edition PS5 games operate directly from the M.2 SSD. Up to 7300/6900MB/s read/write speeds harnesses the full power of PCIe Gen4. Enjoy peace of mind with our industry leading 5-year warranty.

