Sonos launches largest refurbished sale of the year: Arc SL $679, Sub $160 off, more from $159

Sonos today is back with its largest refurbished sale of the year. Delivering a collection of its signature and oh-so popular smart speakers with even more sizable savings attached, the company is marking down its in-house renewed gear while still delivering full warranties with every purchase. This time around, there’s an even wider assortment of its speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers up for grabs, all with free shipping across the board. Headlining all of the discounts is the Sonos Arc SL at $679. This refurbished soundbar arrives with $170 in savings from the usual $849 going rate you’d pay on a new condition release. It matches the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before this year, as well. Below we breakdown the features of this popular home theater upgrade, as well as detail all of the other offers from the Sonos sale.

Arriving as one of the brand’s most capable smart soundbars, Sonos Arc SL delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. While it’s a step down from the standard Sonos Arc, the only compromise that the SL version makes is ditching the built-in microphone. Head below for all of the other refurbished Sonos sale highlights.

Another highlight from the sale and also getting in on the savings, the Sub Gen 3 is falling down to $639 for the first time this year. Normally fetching $799 in new condition, today’s offer isn’t just a 2023 low but also a $160 discount. It may only be available in the white model, but will bring a hearty helping of bass to your setup powered by Class-D amplifiers with precision-tuned acoustics.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the sale, of which our favorites are outlined below. The Sonos refurbished deals this year are all delivering the best prices of the year like the offers highlighted above, making now the perfect chance to finally experience why Sonos is one of our favorite home theater brands at 9to5Toys.

Sonos Arc Soundbar SL features:

Bring all your entertainment to life with the extraordinarily realistic sound of Arc, the premium smart soundbar for TV, movies, music, and more. Surround yourself in the story with 3D sound from Dolby Atmos, and enjoy control with your TV remote, your voice, the Sonos app, and Apple AirPlay 2.

