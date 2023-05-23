Sony’s statement piece glass Bluetooth speaker with candle-light LED drops to $248 ($100 off)

There’s home speakers and your average portable Bluetooth models, and then there is this Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Speaker with built-in candle-like LED illumination. The unique, statement piece speaker regularly goes for $348 at Amazon but is now well below that down at $248 shipped. This $100 or nearly 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Not only is this the best price we have tracked all year at Amazon, but it is also matching both the 2022 Black Friday deal and the all-time low. Just as the name suggests, the LSPX-S3 features a cylindrical glass tube extending from the 360-degree audio speaker base that’s designed to “fill every corner” of your space with 360-degree sound. There are three organic actuators that help to facility the sound propagation while the glass cylinder also houses one of the most interesting aspects of the design; the built-in Candlelight LED that “flickers just like a candle – choose between a bright light (32 levels of brightness) or a delicate flicker to suit the mood.” From there, you’ll find typical Bluetooth audio streaming functionality as well as up to 8 hours of battery life (it can also just be plugged in as well). More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything similar to the Sony LSPX-S3 from a well-known brand at a price like today’s, if you can even find one at all. The closest option that comes to mind is the LG RP4 XBOOM 360 Omnidirectional Portable Bluetooth Speaker that currently starts at $244. It doesn’t include a candlelight option quite like Sony’s does, but it does have mood and party lighting as well as a unique design of its own.

But if you’re after something more firmly planted in the smart speaker category, you’ll definitely want to check out the brand new Amazon Echo Pop that debuted for the first time last week. This affordable new entry into the Amazon lineup includes much of the Alexa capabilities the rest of the Echo speakers carry alongside an affordable $40 price point. Take a closer look at what it has to offer in our launch coverage.

Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Speaker features:

Fill every corner of the room with 360° sound

Exceptional sound clarity from an organic glass tube

Create a candle-lit ambiance with Candlelight mode

Instantly change the atmosphere with 32 levels of illumination

Built-in 46mm speaker provides powerful midrange

Battery life up to 8 hours

Bluetooth connectivity for quick pairing

Set the sleep timer to listen while falling asleep

