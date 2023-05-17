Meet Echo Pop, Amazon’s colorful new Alexa speaker made of recycled materials

Meet the latest addition to the Echo family. Today Amazon is expanding its stable of Alexa-enabled smart speakers with a new lower-cost offering in the form of the Echo Pop. This colorful new speaker arrives with all of the hands-free access to Alexa that you should expect from Amazon, just with a refreshed look that pairs colorful designs with a more sustainable construction that is now available for pre-order.

Arriving as a new and more affordable option compared to the recently-refreshed Echo Dot models that were just updated last fall, the Echo Pop is hitting the scene. Everything in terms of form-factor is being turned on its head, but all of the same Alexa goodness is still packed inside. Instead of a spherical design that we’ve come to expect from the speakers as of late, Amazon is cutting that form-factor in half to deliver a round build with a flat face on the front.

Earning its name, the Echo Pop now also comes in one of four different colors. There’s the pretty typical black or stylings, but also two other designs known as Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal. These aren’t positioned as being made for kids despite the colorful appearances, instead just offering some more fun aesthetics to juxtapose the rest of Amazon’s smart home stable.

As per usual with any Alexa-enabled speaker, you’ll be able to use Echo Pop to call up Amazon’s voice assistant for a number of things. There’s of course all the answers to just about any question you could have, as well as smart home control and music streaming from services like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more. There’s also the same built-in support for multi-room audio that you’ll find on its more flagship counterparts.

On top of just being a more colorful addition to the Alexa speaker lineup, it’s also more environmentally-friendly. The new Echo Pop arrives with a more sustainable build thanks to leveraging some recycled materials. The fabric that covers the face of the device kicks things off with a 100% post-consumer recycled yarn construction, which carries over to the interior’s reliance on 80% recycled aluminum. Amazon then boxes the speaker up in packaging that is 100% recyclable.

Echo Pop is now available for pre-order direct from Amazon before shipping at the end of the month. Locking in your order now lets you secure the speaker at its $39.99 MSRP in one of four colors. The speaker comes backed by Amazon’s usual Pre-order Price Guarantee, which ensures that if any discounts pop up between now and May 31, you’ll end up paying the lowest price.

