This Memorial Day, get the highly realistic TruGolf simulator for $200 (Reg. $249)

Squeezing a full 18 holes into a busy schedule isn't easy. When you can't make it to the course, TruGolf Mini lets you hone your swing and test your skills on the world's greatest courses. This hyper-realistic simulator

Golf is a game of repetition. The more rounds you play, the better you become. Likewise, the best players spend hours on the range.

Of course, not everyone has that kind of free time. But just because you’re stuck at the office doesn’t mean you can’t be improving your game.

TruGolf Mini is a truly affordable golf simulator that perfectly captures every detail of the game. You can use it pretty much anywhere, and the supplied software even provides coaching.

The TruGolf device looks and feels just like a club, minus the head. Instead, there is a weight at the bottom of the shortened shaft.

Every part of the device is packed with sensors. When you make your normal swing, the simulator instantly captures the face angle, angle of attack, swing tempo, and club path. The supplied software can then simulate the shot, as if you were playing for real.

The supplied E6 CONNECT software lets you play accurate recreations of 97 different courses and several different mini games. Alternatively, you can get live feedback on your technique.

Aside from the TruGolf device, all you need is your smartphone and the companion app. If you want a better view of every shot, you can also cast your game to your TV.

In the words of ProGolfAdvisor, “It is a professional-level product available at a great price.”

