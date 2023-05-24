Supplement your cookouts with Chefman’s cordless mixer at $30 (Reg. $80), more from $25

Amazon has now launched a new Chefman kitchenware sale loaded with deals on air fryers, waffle makers, immersion blenders, toasters, and more. If you’re looking for a quick upgrade before summer get togethers and the like, deals are now live on the already affordable and popular kitchen gear brand. One standout has the Chefman Cordless Hand Mixer down at $29.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $80, this is now $50 off the going rate and at one of the best prices we can find. This is also $20 under the previous deal price and a new 2023 low at Amazon. Completely tether-free, this model will let you whip up some ingredients just about anywhere for 25 straight minutes before it needs to recharged. It carries seven mixing speed settings alongside an auto slow start to avoid splatter and a color-changing LED ring to indicate remaining power. Head below for more deals and details.

You’ll find the rest of the Amazon Chefman deals on tap right now waiting on this landing page. Deals start from $25 Prime shipped and make a notable opportunity to score some new cooking toys at a solid discount.

But if you’re more focused on your outdoor cooking game right now, our home goods hub is loaded with price drops on grills, accessories, griddles, and more. First check out these portable propane models from Blackstone and Char-Broil starting from $81.50 before you dive into our 2023 Memorial Day grilling guide. Loaded with suggestions and some of our favorite models, you’ll also find accessory recommendations and more to upgrade your cookout game all summer long.

Chefman Cordless Hand Mixer features:

Move freely around your busy kitchen with this rechargeable electric handheld mixer. Get about 25 minutes of cord-free blending power from each charge. Choose from 7 mixing speeds to get the perfect consistency for all your baking needs. The automatic slow start on our electric hand mixer blender cuts down on batter splatters for cleaner cooking. Need a cake mixer or dough mixer? No problem! This kitchen mixer can handle simple whip-ups to thick cookie dough, so you always get optimal mixing power for all your culinary needs.

