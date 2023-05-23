Blackstone’s portable flat top griddle is perfect for camping/tailgating at $122 Amazon 2023 low

Update: Amazon is now offering the Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill at $81.50 shipped. Among the more affordable options out there in its class from a brand name, this model is regularly up to $115 and more recently in the $96 range. It is now back down to the Amazon 2023 low for the second time just ahead of summer trips and camping too. Features include a 240-square inch cooking surface, carry handles, lid-mounted temperature gauge, and a painted porcelain body – made for use with 1-pound propane tanks.

Joining the new low on the larger 36-inch model we spotted yesterday, Amazon is now offering the portable 17-inch Blackstone 1814 Stainless Steel Propane Flat Top Griddle for $121.99 shipped. Regularly $170, it more typically fetches $150 at places like Home Depot and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s offer comes within a few bucks of the historical Amazon all-time low and marks the best price of the year. Unlike the larger model mentioned above, the 17-incher here is perfect for day trips to the beach, camping adventures, the lake house, or just outdoor breakfasts at home this summer. Its 268-square inch cooking surface can carry up to nine burgers or pancakes, for example, making it large enough to get a full dinner or morning meal on while maintaining a small enough footprint to stick in the back of the car. You’ll also find a metal hood on this model unlike the slightly more pricey variant we spotted last week that also runs on one of those smaller propane canisters. More details below.

Now if you’re looking to add a flat top to your existing grill in the backyard or lake house, this relatively popular Little Griddle is worth a look. Coming in at $40 shipped, it delivers an 18-inch flat top surface made of stainless steel you can throw on your grill top with an integrated grease trough and side walls to “help keep food on the griddle and prevent spills and splatters.”

Check out this deal on the aforementioned 36-inch Blackstone Griddle while it’s at the Amazon low, much like this Z GRILLS pellet grill. And then head straight over to our Memorial Day BBQ guide where you’ll find a host of the best options out there for upgrading your outdoor cooking game including everything from new grills to a series of accessories and more. Everything else can be found in our home goods hub.

Blackstone 1814 Stainless Steel Propane Flat Top Griddle features:

Perfect for the backyard or the great outdoors, this flat top griddle makes cooking on-the-go easy and yum! It can be used to make everything from scrambled eggs and pancakes to bacon and hamburgers. Take your grilling experience beyond your backyard because our tabletop griddle is compact and lightweight enough to be taken anywhere. Measuring just 17.5″ L x 8.5″ H x 18″ W inches, it easily fits in your car trunk for tailgating, camping, hiking and other things fun. The roomy and spacious 17 inches (268 sq. inch) cooking surface of our stainless steel griddle can cook up 9 burgers or 9 pancakes or 12 eggs at once, which is enough to make burgers or breakfast for a family of four.

