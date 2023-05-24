GIGABYTE’s top-tier RX 7900 XT Gaming OC 20GB GPU falls to new low at $825 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the latest GIGABYTE RX 7900 XT Gaming OC 20GB Graphics Card for $824.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Having gone for $880 at Amazon over the past few months, today’s deal comes in at $55 below that and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. Keep in mind that last month we did see a MSI RX 7900 XT hit $780, for further comparison. Ready to deliver AMD’s most powerful graphics card yet, you’ll find that this RX 7900 XT GPU has 20GB of GDDR6 memory on a 320-bit bus. It can hit 2.5GHz boost and leverages AMD’s RDNA 3 architecture for ray tracing and high-end graphics all around. You’ll also find DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 ports on the rear for up to 8K60 and 4K144 support through a single cable. Learn more about the RX 7900 XT’s capabilities in our hands-on review then head below for more.

If you want to take full advantage of today’s lead deal, then we recommend having storage with ample speed to handle 4K and 8K gaming. My favorite NVMe SSD is from WD_BLACK and is the SN850X. It’s the primary drive in my desktop and has insane performance with the ability to reach speeds of up to 7GB/s. Right now, the 1TB model (as well as the heatsink version, should your system be able to use it), can be picked up for $95 at Amazon, making it a solid choice for your gaming setup.

Looking to upgrade your rig on a tighter budget? AMD and NVIDIA both just released new graphics cards that each have the AV1 hardware encoder natively supported and leverage the respective brand’s latest technologies. The RTX 4060 Ti comes in at $449, and AMD’s RX 7600 is just $269. Both deliver hardware encoding making them ideal for gaming and streaming from the same system.

GIGABYTE RX 7900 XT Gaming OC GPU features:

Powered by Radeon RX 7900 XT Integrated with 20GB GDDR6 320-bit memory interface WINDFORCE Cooling System RGB Fusion, Dual BIOS, Protection metal back plate Anti-sag bracket. The most advanced GPU for gamers is here – the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XT GAMING OC 20G Graphics Cards. Experience unprecedented performance, visuals, and power efficiency at 4K and beyond with AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics cards, the world’s first gaming GPUs powered by AMD RDNA 3 technology.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!